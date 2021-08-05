Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Slate Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of SLTTF stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

