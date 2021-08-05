Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.86.

Shares of ZZZ stock traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$33.25. 274,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,166. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$35.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.09.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3375967 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

