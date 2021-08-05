SLR Senior Investment Corp. (SUNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

SLR Senior Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

Shares of SLR Senior Investment stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.49. 140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,561. SLR Senior Investment has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $248.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Senior Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.