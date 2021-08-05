Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 33.36%.

NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

In other Smart Sand news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $136,967.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.