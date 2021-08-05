Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.83.
NYSE SNN opened at $38.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
