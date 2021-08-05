Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.83.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

NYSE SNN opened at $38.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.