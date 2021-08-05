Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $449,580.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $449,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael J. O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $1,935,750.00.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a PE ratio of -150.78 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.77.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

