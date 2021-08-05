SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Cfra

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cfra from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNC. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.85.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$33.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.24. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

