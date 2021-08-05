SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Cfra raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group traded as high as C$33.33 and last traded at C$33.25, with a volume of 659579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.85.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The stock has a market cap of C$5.83 billion and a PE ratio of -8.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.24.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

