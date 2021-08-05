Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Increased to €36.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

