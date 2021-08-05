SoFi Technologies (SOFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.