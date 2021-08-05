SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $368.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $322.00 to $368.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $292.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.49. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $679,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,667,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 309,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

