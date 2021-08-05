SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $368.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $322.00 to $368.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.78.
Shares of SEDG stock opened at $292.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.49. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $377.00.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $679,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,667,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 309,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
