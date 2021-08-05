SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Trading Down 8% Following Analyst Downgrade

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) shares were down 8% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SolarWinds traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 29,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 711,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SolarWinds by 17.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SolarWinds by 158.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 72,372 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in SolarWinds by 90.1% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 174,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 82,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 124.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.01.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

SolarWinds Company Profile (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.