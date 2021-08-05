Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Cap Hits $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00061257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00264236 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00032448 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.