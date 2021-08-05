Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 6,020 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,737. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.05. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $112.02.

