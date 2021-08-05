Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,610. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $136.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.23.

