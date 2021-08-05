Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 617 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $443.19. 1,740,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $400.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $443.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

