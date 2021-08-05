Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.52. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. Analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 54,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

