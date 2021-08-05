Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,139 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,500 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,690 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $12,446,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 547.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 696,713 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The company had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPWH shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.