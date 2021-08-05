Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPT. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $102.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,983 shares of company stock worth $16,928,883. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5,030.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

