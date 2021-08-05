Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$2.020 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,079,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,575. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

