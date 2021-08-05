Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $751,000 Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

AWR stock opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.05. American States Water has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $90.39.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th.

