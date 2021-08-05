Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 101.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOLF stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

