Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 4,261 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2,688.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.60. LSB Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $9.10.

In other news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

