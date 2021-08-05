Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 28,837 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,837 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $51.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLHR. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

