Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $709,000 Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $737,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 93,505 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 884.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 598.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.William Blair set a $56.77 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

