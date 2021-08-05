SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Jonathan E. Michael Purchases 325 Shares

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $24,895.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.36. 609,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,508. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.88.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,699 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,348 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

