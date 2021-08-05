SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ SSRM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $16.98. 140,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,279. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 630.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 93.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 43.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

