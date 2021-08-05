Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%.

Shares of Stabilis Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.89. Stabilis Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other Stabilis Solutions news, Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 3,256 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $25,787.52. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,680 shares of company stock valued at $84,247. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

