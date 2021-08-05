Stafi Market Cap Hits $21.64 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 105.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Stafi has traded 148.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $21.64 million and approximately $474.30 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00004701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033464 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.68 or 0.00267229 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00032227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

