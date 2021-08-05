Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sells $823,005.36 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.76, for a total transaction of $823,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sebastian Buerba also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59.
- On Friday, June 11th, Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66.
NASDAQ STMP traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $328.35. The stock had a trading volume of 232,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.07. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $329.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.43.
STMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Stamps.com Company Profile
Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.
