Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sells $823,005.36 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.76, for a total transaction of $823,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sebastian Buerba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59.

On Friday, June 11th, Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66.

NASDAQ STMP traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $328.35. The stock had a trading volume of 232,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.07. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $329.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

