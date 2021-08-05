Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Standard Motor Products has decreased its dividend by 34.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.47. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,364. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $942.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $247,009.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,410 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

