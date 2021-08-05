Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report sales of $4.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the lowest is $4.08 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $17.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,242,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $196.09. 17,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $152.19 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

