Starboard Value Acquisition (NASDAQ:SVAC) vs. AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Head-To-Head Analysis

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Starboard Value Acquisition (NASDAQ:SVAC) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and Starboard Value Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -3.50% -14.60% -6.06% Starboard Value Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

13.4% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AutoWeb and Starboard Value Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 0 3 0 3.00 Starboard Value Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

AutoWeb presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 57.44%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AutoWeb and Starboard Value Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.54 -$6.82 million ($0.52) -5.90 Starboard Value Acquisition N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A

AutoWeb has higher revenue and earnings than Starboard Value Acquisition.

Summary

AutoWeb beats Starboard Value Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Starboard Value Acquisition

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

