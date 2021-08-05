Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.31 Billion

Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post $8.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.45 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $29.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.03 billion to $29.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $31.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after buying an additional 137,382 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $325,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,162,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $552,338,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $118.25 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $74.94 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

