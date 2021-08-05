Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Lifted by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,632 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 2.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.44. 169,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,029,849. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.94 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

