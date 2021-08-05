State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 3,938 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $83,925,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 414,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,162,000 after acquiring an additional 172,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $151.46 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.95.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

