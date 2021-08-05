State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,455,000 after buying an additional 145,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $155,678,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,326,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,759,000 after buying an additional 166,166 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.45.

PFG stock opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

