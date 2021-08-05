State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,426 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $2,109,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $557,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $99.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.69. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.69 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

