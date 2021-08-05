State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Agenus were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Agenus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after buying an additional 912,567 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Agenus by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 345,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 191,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 354,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

