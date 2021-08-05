State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 69,160 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 436,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANAB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

