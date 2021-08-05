State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New $429,000 Investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 274,824 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 158,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

PSXP stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSXP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

