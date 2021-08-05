State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 252 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Olin were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Olin by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Olin by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Olin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Olin by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,445,354. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.84, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

