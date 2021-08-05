State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 318 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after buying an additional 455,988 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,248,000 after buying an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after buying an additional 230,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.81. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.