State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 64,092 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,092 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

IDACORP stock opened at $106.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

