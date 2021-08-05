State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,978,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE:THG opened at $133.85 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.15.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $2,722,035. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.