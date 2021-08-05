Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STLJF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of STLJF opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

