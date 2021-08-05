Stephen Andrew Snyder Sells 20,000 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 7,440 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $214,495.20.

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $170,280.00.

Shares of MTBC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36. CareCloud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $125.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.87.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in CareCloud by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in CareCloud by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTBC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

