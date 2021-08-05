Steven G. Bradshaw Sells 10,000 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BOKF traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $86.01. 1,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.38. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in BOK Financial by 95.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,933,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,587,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 61.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,859 shares in the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

