Steven James Smith Sells 5,435 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:COR opened at $139.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $17,594,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $1,492,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

