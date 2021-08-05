Steven John Dichiaro Sells 617 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00.

Globe Life stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,234,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Globe Life by 1,690.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after buying an additional 258,713 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Globe Life by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after buying an additional 181,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Globe Life by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after buying an additional 177,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

